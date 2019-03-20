MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Gets Win Over Loyola-Chicago In NIT Opener

OMAHA (AP) – Martin Krampelj had 17 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays defeated Loyola of Chicago 70-61 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night. Marcus Zegarowski added 12 points for the Bluejays. Davion Mintz chipped in 11, Ty-Shon Alexander scored 10 and Mitch Ballock had 10.

Krampelj made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds. Alexander also had seven assists for the Bluejays.

Aher Uguak had 18 points for the Ramblers (20-14). Cameron Krutwig added 17 points, five assists and three blocks. Lucas Williamson had nine rebounds.

Marques Townes, the Ramblers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).