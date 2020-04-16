MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Junior Foward Mahoney Declares For NBA Draft
OMAHA–(KFOR Apr. 16)–A day after signing Duke transfer Alex O’Connell to be part of the team next season, word out of the Creighton men’s basketball program Thursday is small forward Denzel Mahoney has submitted his name for the upcoming NBA Draft.
Mahoney still has the option to return to Creighton for his final season of eligibility after going through the evaluation process by NBA executives.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. With that being said, I have decided to use this opportunity to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft and get feedback from those at the next level. Throughout this process I will also keep my options open to return to college,” Mahoney said in a statement through the Creighton Athletic Department.
Mahoney became eligible Dec. 17 and averaged 12 points and three rebounds a game for the Bluejays, helping them in 16 wins. In Big East play, Mahoney averaged 18.3 points per game while helping CU win all three contests. He scored a season-high 21 points in Creighton’s victory at Villanova, and contributed 16 and 18 points in triumphs over Seton Hall.
Aside from Mahoney, Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander also has submitted his name for the NBA Draft and also has the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility after going through the evaluation process by league executives.
Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game while also adding 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals per game.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Creighton finished the 2019-20 season with a 24-7 record, winning a share of its first BIG EAST title. The Bluejays were ranked seventh in the year-end Associated Press poll. Early preseason polls have Creighton as a consensus top-10 team for the 2020-21 season, should the full roster return.
Meanwhile, O’Connell (Milton High School in Georgia) will sit out the 2020-21 season and have one year of eligibility remaining.
“We are elated to add Alex to our program,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “His combination of size, skill and athletic ability is a perfect fit for our system. After sitting out a year with a focus on development, he will fill a vital role on our team.”
O’Connell played in 101 games at Duke over the previous three seasons, including 14 starts. During that time O’Connell contributed 431 points and 182 rebounds while draining 73 three-pointers.
O’Connell averaged career-highs with 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in the recently-completed 2019-20 campaign, starting six times for a Duke team that went 25-6 and finished 11th in the final Associated Press poll. He joins incoming freshmen Ryan Kalkbrenner (St. Louis, Mo.) and walk-on Sami Osmani (Oak Lawn, Ill.) as newcomers for the 2020-21 squad.