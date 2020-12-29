      Weather Alert

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Moves Up in Latest AP and Coaches Rankings

Dec 29, 2020 @ 7:11am

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Dec. 28)–Following a win last Wednesday over then-No. 22 Xavier, the Creighton men’s basketball team jumped two spots to No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll. Creighton is also No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, a three spot improvement over last week’s No. 13 ranking.

Creighton (7-2, 3-1 BIG EAST) remains one of 10 schools that have been ranked each of the past 13 AP polls (since Feb. 3, 2020), joining Baylor, Duke, Florida State, Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Tennessee and Villanova.

It’s the 102nd week in program history that the Bluejays have been ranked, with 74 of those under the direction of Greg McDermott. Creighton is 127-48 all-time as a ranked team, including a 93-36 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in eight of McDermott’s 11 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival. Creighton’s best AP ranking ever was No. 7, which was previously done on Jan. 16, 2017, March 9, 2020 and March 16, 2020.

CU is one of two BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 4 Villanova. Xavier is the top team among those also receiving votes. In the coaches poll, Villanova is fourth and Xavier moved up two spots to 20th.

Creighton plays just one game this week, visiting Providence (6-3 , 2-1 BIG EAST) on Saturday at 11 a.m. Central. That game can be heard on 1620 The Zone and viewed on FOX.

Associated Press Top 25
Dec. 28, 2020
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Gonzaga (62)    7-0    1598
2    Baylor (2)    6-0    1537
3    Kansas    8-1    1458
4    Villanova    4-1    1370
5    Houston    7-0    1313
6    Wisconsin    8-1    1249
7    Tennessee    6-0    1217
8    Texas    7-1    1109
9    West Virginia    7-2    1080
10    Iowa    7-2    1008
11    Creighton    7-2    926
12    Missouri    6-0    888
13    Texas Tech    7-2    821
14    Rutgers    6-1    659
15    Illinois    7-3    650
16    Michigan    7-0    582
17    Michigan State    6-2    431
18    Florida State    5-1    377
19    Northwestern    6-1    350
20    Duke    3-2    290
21    Oregon    6-1    252
Minnesota    8-1    252
23    Virginia    4-2    238
24    Virginia Tech    7-1    230
25    Ohio State    7-2    216
Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego State 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, North Carolina State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise State 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.

USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
Dec. 28, 2020
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Gonzaga (29)    7-0    797
2    Baylor (3)    6-0    771
3    Villanova    8-1    698
4    Kansas    8-1    674
5    Houston    7-0    636
6    Tennessee    6-0    612
7    Wisconsin    8-1    576
8    West Virginia    7-2    543
9    Texas    7-1    526
10    Creighton    7-2    462
11    Iowa    7-2    442
12    Missouri    6-0    407
13    Rutgers    6-1    359
14    Texas Tech    7-2    347
15    Michigan    7-0    338
16    Illinois    7-3    320
17    Oregon    6-1    194
18    Michigan State    6-2    182
19    Florida State    5-1    178
20    Xavier    8-1    164
Ohio State    7-2    164
22    Northwestern    6-1    117
23    San Diego State    6-1    112
24    Virginia    4-2    107
Minnesota    8-1    107
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 95; Duke 87; North Carolina 76; Colorado 58; Clemson 57; Arkansas 48; Saint Louis 26; UCLA 25; Richmond 17; Louisville 17; Florida 8; Stanford 7; North Carolina State 6; LSU 6; SMU 5; Drake 5; Connecticut 5; Central Florida 5; Boise State 5; Purdue 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary’s 2.

