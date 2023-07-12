MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

LINCOLN–(News Release July 11)–Home games with Iowa and Alabama, road tests at Oklahoma State and Nebraska, as well as neutral-site events in Kansas City and a suburb of Las Vegas highlight Creighton’s 2023-24 non-conference men’s basketball schedule.

The Bluejays will host Wayne State on Nov. 3 in its lone exhibition game of the winter. Creighton has won 22 straight home exhibition games since a 2003 setback. The regular-season gets underway just four days later with a home game against Florida A&M on Nov. 7th. Creighton comes to Lincoln to play Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on December 3rd.

The image below shows the entire schedule for Creighton, who is coming off an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance from last season and return three starters.