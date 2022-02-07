MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton’s Alexander Named Big East Freshman of The Week

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Feb. 7)–Creighton men’s basketball guard Trey Alexander has been named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.
Alexander was previously honored on Jan. 24, while classmate Ryan Nembhard has won the award a league-high five times.
Alexander averaged 10.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last week while also contributing three assists and a blocked shot as the Bluejays went 1-1 last week. He shot 58.3 percent from the field (7-12), including 50 percent from deep (1-2), and also shot 83.3 percent (5-6) at the line.
The Oklahoma City product had all 11 of his points after halftime as Creighton won at #17 UConn on Tuesday, He made 5-of-6 free throws in the final minutes to help CU ice the victory and also added five rebounds and three helpers without a turnover.
Alexander then contributed nine points on 4-of-5 shooting on Friday at Seton Hall, also grabbing a pair of defensive rebounds.
For the season, Alexander averages 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while ranking third on the team in assists, fourth in blocked shots and fifth in steals.
Alexander and the Bluejays host Butler on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in a game that will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.