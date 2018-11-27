MEN’S BASKETBALL: Iowa State Rolls Past Omaha

By LUKE MEREDITH

AP Sports Writer

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Marial Shayok scored 18 points, freshman Tyrese Haliburton had 16 and Iowa State cruised past Nebraska-Omaha 82-55 on Monday night for its third straight win.

Former Husker Michael Jacobson scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for his first double-double with the Cyclones (6-1), who never trailed in disposing of the Mavericks.

Iowa State showed no signs of fatigue after spending last week at the Maui Invitational, scoring the game’s first 11 points and jumping ahead 41-28 by the break. Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker then buried back-to-back 3s to make it a 60-36 game with just over 14 minutes left.

Terrence Lewis scored 15 points and Horton-Tucker had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for Iowa State. The Cyclones outrebounded the Mavs 46-33.

JT Gibson scored 16 to lead Omaha (3-4).