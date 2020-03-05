MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 11 Creighton Connects On 17 Threes To Beat Georgetown
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 4)–Powered by a season-high 17 three-pointers, the No. 11 Creighton men’s basketball team never trailed while defeating Georgetown 91-76 on Wednesday, March 4 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The CU victory, combined with Seton Hall’s loss vs. Villanova, gives Creighton a chance to tie for its first BIG EAST title on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when it hosts the eighth-ranked Pirates.
With the win the Bluejays moved to 23-7 on the season and 12-5 in BIG EAST play, while Georgetown fell to 15-15 overall and 5-12 in conference action.
The Bluejays came out firing as junior Ty-Shon Alexander knocked down Creighton’s first two shots from beyond the arc, helping Creighton bounce out to a 14-5 advantage in the first five minutes.After the Hoyas pulled within one at 21-20, the game turned over the next minute as Creighton rattled off a 10-0 run in 53 seconds.
Junior Denzel Mahoney kept the Bluejays in front with a traditional three-point play to put Creighton up 24-20. Following a Georgetown turnover, the Bluejays found sophomore Marcus Zegarowski from beyond the arc. After a scoreless possession, Creighton went to the other end for a putback bucket from junior Damien Jefferson to put the Bluejays up 29-20. Immediately the Hoyas used a timeout and head coach Patrick Ewing was issued a technical foul. Alexander sank both free throws when play resumed, giving Creighton a 31-20 edge with 8:22 on the clock. Riding the momentum the Bluejays extended their lead to as much as 18 at 45-27 and took a 48-33 lead into halftime.
Creighton continued to fire from long range in the second half, pushing its advantage to 21 at 60-39, courtesy of a pair of three-pointers from junior Mitch Ballock. The Hoyas rallied with an 10-2 run to bring the Bluejay edge down to 62-49 before treys from Ballock and Mahoney kept the Hoyas at bay.
Moments later another three-pointer from the top of the arc by Mahoney pushed Creighton’s back to 20 with 9:59 remaining in the game. The Bluejays went on to lead by as much as 26 points at 91-65 with 3:30 remaining before the Hoyas closed the game with an 11-0 run after the outcome was no longer in doubt.
Ballock and Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 20 points in the victory, while Alexander and Mahoney finished with 18 and 14 points respectively. Marcus Zegarowski had eight assists to lead CU, while freshman Shereef Mitchell matched his season-high with six helpers. Creighton shot 50 percent for the game and 17-of-36 from three-point land, in addition to a perfect 8-for-8 performance at the charity stripe.
Georgetown got a game-high 22 points from Jahvon Blair, while Qudus Wahab collected his first career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Hoyas shot 40 percent for the game, won the rebound battle 41-35, and scored 19 second-chance points. The Hoyas played without top scorers Omer Yurtseven and Mac McClung.
Creighton’s 17 three-pointers tied the program’s second-most ever by a Bluejay squad in BIG EAST play, matching the 17 treys Creighton hit against Marquette last season on Jan. 9, 2019 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The program record in a BIG EAST game was 21 in Creighton’s 96-68 win at Villanova on Jan. 20, 2014.
The Bluejays return to the hardwood on Saturday, March 7 as Creighton hosts No. 8 Seton Hall at 1:30 pm at CHI Health Center Omaha. The game will be nationally-televised by FOX. With a win, Creighton can tie the Pirates for the BIG EAST regular-season title.