MEN’S BASKETBALL: Second Half Run Boosts Creighton to Victory Over Georgetown

WASHINGTON, DC–(CU Athletics Jan. 2)–A 26-7 run early in the second half helped Creighton pick up its first BIG EAST win of the season, 77-60, at Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Creighton (10-4, 1-2 BIG EAST) scored on 14 of its first 17 possessions of the second half, scoring more points in the first 11 minutes (30) than it did in the entire first half (28).

Creighton fell behind by as much as 11-5 in the opening minutes and still trailed 15-10 before holding the Hoyas scoreless for nearly seven minutes as part of a 9-0 run. Baylor Scheierman’s second three-pointer of the half gave CU a 25-17 lead to cap a 14-2 run, which helped the Jays take a 28-24 lead into the half. Jay Heath scored nine points in a span of three minutes early in the game to lead GU before the break.

The Bluejays opened the second half by making seven of its first eight shots to quickly build a double-digit lead at 47-31 with 14:52 to play.. Mason Miller, Trey Alexander and Scheierman each had multiple baskets as CU pulled away.

On a night that saw Scheierman reach 500 career assists, Scheierman also had 18 points and 12 rebounds for his team-leading fourth double-double of the winter. Alexander led CU with 25 points, also contributing five assists and four rebounds and Ryan Kalkbrenner also contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. The Bluejays shot 63.6 percent in the second half and 55.9 percent for the game while owning a 22 -8 advantage in assists and a 42-21 edge on the glass over Georgetown.

Georgetown (7-7, 0-3 BIG EAST), which was playing its first home game since Dec. 12th, was paced by 19 points by Roman Brumbaugh, with all but four of those coming after halftime..

Creighton returns to the court on Saturday, Jan. 6th, when it hosts No. 23 Providence at 1 p.m.