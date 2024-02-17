MEN’S BASKETBALL: Second Half Run Boosts No. 17 Creighton Past Butler

INDIANAPOLIS—(CU Athletics Feb.17)—No. 17 Creighton outscored host Butler 22-2 in transition and overcame a one-point halftime deficit to earn a 79-57 road win inside historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

A third straight win improved Creighton to 19-7 on the season and 10-5 in BIG EAST play. Butler, which wrapped up a stretch of four Top 25 opponents in five games, fell to 16-10 overall and 7-8 in league play.

Baylor Scheierman led Creighton with 27 points and added 10 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double. He was joined in double-figures by Ryan Kalkbrenner (21), Trey Alexander (15) and Steven Ashworth (12). Ashworth also dished eight assists and grabbed five rebounds

Jalen Thomas scored seven of Butler’s first 10 points and Posh Alexander added 11 of BU’s next 14 points as the Bulldogs took a 24-18 lead midway through the first half. The Bluejayswould charge back with a 10-2 run to retake a 34-33 lead in the final minute, but the hosts took a 35-34 lead into the locker room. Scheierman had Creighton’s first seven points and led the Jays with 11 points and five rebounds at the break, while Steven Ashworth had six points and six assists at half. BU senior Posh Alexander, who missed the first meeting due to injury, made all six of his field goal attempts and led all players with 13 points at the break.

Scheierman buried a pair of three-pointers early in the second half as part of an 8-2 Bluejaysurge that saw CU take a lead as large as 44-39. Three-pointers by Kalkbrenner and Ashworth extended the 18-7 hot stretch as the lead grew to 10 (54-44) for the first time with 12:43 left. Creighton would end up scoring 34 of the first 50 points of the half to build a 68-51 lead. Creighton’s final 79-57 margin was its largest lead of the game and largest ever against Butler inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Thomas owned 18 points to pace Butler while Posh Alexander added 13. Pierre Brooks, who led BU with 15.8 points per game entering the contest, was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Creighton returns home on Tuesday, Feb,. 20, when it hosts defending national champion and top-ranked Connecticut at 7:30 p.m.