MEN’S BASKETBALL: Sooners Go On Early Run To Beat The Bluejays

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Brady Manek matched a season-high with 18 points, and Oklahoma defeated Creighton 83-70 on Tuesday night.

Christian James had his fourth straight double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Kristian Doolittle and Rashard Odomes registered season highs with 13 points and Miles Reynolds also scored 13 for the Sooners (10-1).

Oklahoma’s reserves scored 32 points in Lon Kruger’s 150th win as the school’s coach.

Creighton, which entered the game leading the nation with 45 percent 3-point shooting, made just 7 of 30 (23.3) from distance.
Martin Krampelj had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Damien Jefferson added 16 points for the Bluejays (7-4). Ty-Shon Alexander, the team leader with 18.2 points per game, finished with nine. Mitch Ballock, Creighton’s No. 2 scorer with 12.8 points per contest, went scoreless.

Creighton led 10-4 early, but Oklahoma responded with a 20-2 run.

Manek hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Sooners take a 47-33 halftime lead. Oklahoma shot 59 percent from the field in the first half and held the Bluejays to 1 for 13 shooting from 3-point range.

Oklahoma led 49-33 early in the second half when Jamuni McNeace was called for a flagrant foul. The Bluejays took advantage and grabbed momentum to close to 49-38 on a dunk by Krampelj.

Another dunk by Krampelj cut Creighton’s deficit to 61-54, but Oklahoma held on, thanks in part to a dunk by James in the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays continued to struggle defensively against the top teams on their schedule. Creighton gave up 103 points to Gonzaga and 94 to Nebraska earlier this month.
Oklahoma: The Sooners entered the week one spot outside of the AP Top 25, and they strengthened their resume with a win against a respected Big East program. Oklahoma already has wins over Florida, Notre Dame, Wichita State and USC.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts Coe on Thursday.

Oklahoma plays at Northwestern on Friday.

