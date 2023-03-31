Mental Competency Evaluation Ordered By Judge on Suspect in Lincoln’s Double-Homicide

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–A Lancaster County judge on Friday signed off on a motion to have a mental competency evaluation done on a woman accused of hitting and killing two maintenance workers at the Lodge Apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway this past Monday.

The evaluation is set to happen on Monday, April 3 to see if 27-year-old Taylor Bradley is competent to stand trial, per her attorney’s request. Bradley faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez and 42-year-old Chris Karmazin, who were maintenance workers at the apartment complex. A third worker, 48-year-old Robert Sargent, was targeted but not hurt.

Lincoln Police believe that Bradley “may have been amidst a mental health crisis” at the time of the incident. No motive has been determined and the investigation is ongoing.