Mental Health Advocates Seek State Funding To Cover Costs

Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Advocates for Nebraska groups that offer mental health and substance abuse services are seeking a boost in state reimbursement that they say would better reflect the actual cost of treating patients.

The Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations pointed Thursday to a state-commissioned study showing that rates paid for behavioral health services are far below the costs of providing care.

The group says roughly one in five Nebraskans will suffer from a mental illness or addiction in any given year, and one in five high school students report that they have seriously considered attempting suicide.

Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln, has introduced a bill that would increase state reimbursement for such services by 5 percent in each of the two years of the upcoming two-year budget.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

State Officials Give Updates On Nebraska’s Blizzard and Flooding Senate Votes to Terminate Trump’s National Emergency Border FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: Residents From Near Schuyler To Ashland Impacted, LFR’s Water Rescue Team Deployed Flooding Hits Norfolk Hard, Evacuations Underway Man Armed with Drumsticks Attempts to Rob Lincoln Pizza Restaurant Winter Storm Lashes Nebraska