Meta Expands Data Center Under Construction Near Omaha Again

(AP News Springfield, NE July 30, 2022) Facebook’s parent company announced plans Thursday to expand a data center it is building in the Omaha suburbs again. A Meta spokesperson said the social media giant now plans to build a ninth building in the complex it is constructing in Papillion and Springfield southwest of Omaha in Sarpy County.
Meta said all of the data center’s electricity will come from renewable energy, including wind farms in northeast Nebraska and Kansas. Several other major companies have built data centers in the area around the Meta data center, including Google, Yahoo, Travelers Insurance and Fidelity Investments.