Meth, Pills Found in Saturday Morning Traffic Stop Outside of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–Two people from Lincoln are in jail following a traffic stop early Saturday morning between Lincoln and Waverly.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says they pulled over a car with Colorado plates that didn’t have working taillights near 112th and Highway 6. The driver, 32-year-old Kyle Loebig, got out and a search of him found a meth pipe. That led to a search of the car, which turned up about 40 grams of meth and 20 Xanax pills.

Loebig and his passenger, 35-year-old Nefertity (neffer-tee-tee) Sandoval, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth and the pills.