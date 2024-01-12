Meth Seized After I-80 Pursuit Through North Lincoln on Thursday

A backpack that was tossed out of a suspect’s vehicle in a Thursday pursuit along Interstate 80 in north Lincoln was seized and led to the discovery of 11 pounds of meth.. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 12)–A 49-year-old Omaha man is in the Lancaster County Jail, following a pursuit along Interstate 80 in north Lincoln on Thursday afternoon from the 56th Street exit westbound to the NW 48th Street interchange.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that stop sticks were deployed at the NW 48th Street exit and the pursuit ended in the Shoemakers Truck Stop parking lot, where Jason Pemberton was taken into custody. A witness saw Pemberton throw a backpack out the window. Deputies found it and recovered 11 pounds of meth.

Pemberton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and flee to avoid arrest, among other offenses. Pemberton’s vehicle was initially pulled over for improper tint and following too close.