Meth Seized After LPD Chased Two Men In a Central Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 17)–An ongoing drug investigation leads to a couple of arrests late Thursday night near 25th and “U” Street.

Lincoln Police say officers saw a resident leave a house in the area in a vehicle that allegedly committed a traffic violation a short time later. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle took off and a short time later returned to the home. Police say officers tried to contact 37-year-old Patrick Carey and 34-year-old Jared Mutchie, but both ran off and soon apprehended.

Investigators found a 10mm handgun, nearly 13 grams of suspected meth and more than $1,300 cash. A search warrant of the “U” Street home helped lead to the seizure of close to 220 grams of suspected meth.

Carey was put in jail for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possessing a firearm during a drug offense and possession of money while violating a drug statute. Mutchie was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. Both were also arrested for resisting arrest.