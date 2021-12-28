Meth Seized From I-80 Traffic Stop Near Seward

SEWARD–(KFOR Dec. 28)–Deputies in Seward County almost two weeks ago seized 45 pounds of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 at the Seward Interchange.
It was late on Dec. 17 when deputies pulled over a truck hauling eight vehicles along the eastbound lanes and noticed something suspicious with an SUV on the trailer. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release to KFOR News the SUV had been stolen out of California. Deputies later found five pounds of meth in the speaker compartment and 40 more pounds were found in the spare tire. Estimated street value of the meth is around $315,000.
The news release didn’t indicate anyone being arrested. The investigation is ongoing.