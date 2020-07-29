Meth, Weapons Found During Traffic Stop In Central Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 29)–Lincoln Police found meth, an air soft gun and a sword were found in a car, during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near 48th and “O.”
Investigators say they pulled over a car for not having their headlights on. During the stop, police say that officers found small bags, meth, drug paraphernalia, an air soft pistol, and a sword with a 17-inch blade between the passenger seat and console.
Officers found also found two bags with 3.7 and 3.8 grams of meth, cash and other bags with trace amounts of meth.
Officers arrested 25-year-old Jose Valdes Lopez. He is facing the following charges: possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a toy gun and operating motor vehicle at night without lights.
A passenger in the car, 26-year-old Ashley Laravie, was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.