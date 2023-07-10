Miami Marlins Select Nebraska Pitcher Emmett Olson in Fourth Round

LINCOLN-(KFOR JULY 10)-Nebraska left-handed pitcher Emmett Olson was drafted by the Miami Marlins with the 110th pick in the fourth round of the MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

Olson is coming off his senior season with Nebraska, tallying a record of 6-3 with a 4.50 ERA after starting 15 games for Nebraska.

Olson is the third Husker taken in the 2023 MLB draft. Yesterday, infielder Brice Mathews was drafted in the first round by the Houston Astros and infielder Max Anderson was taken by the Detroit Tigers in the second round.