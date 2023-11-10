Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Banned From Final 3 Regular-Season Games Over Sign-Stealing Allegations
November 10, 2023 4:51PM CST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Coach Jim Harbaugh has been banned from Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games by the Big Ten for a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked college football.
Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines play No. 9 Penn State on the road in their toughest matchup of the season.
His team has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school’s first national championship since 1997.
Michigan could seek a court order from a judge that would put the ban on hold.