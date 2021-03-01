Mid-America Manufacturing Soars Inflation Gauge Rockets to Record High
Creighton University Economics Professor, Dr. Ernie Goss, courtesy energymarketing pro.org
(KFOR NEWS March 1, 2021) For the 9th straight month, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, moved into growth territory.
Overall Index: The Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, climbed to a very strong 69.6 from 67.3 in January. Creighton’s regional manufacturing activity gauge is surging, restrained only by supply and labor constraints. From the February survey, eight of 10 manufacturing supply managers reported that bottlenecks in receiving raw materials and supplies from vendors was curtailing what would be even stronger growth.
“Since bottoming out in April, the region has regained almost one-half of the manufacturing jobs lost to COVID-19. Even so, the regional manufacturing level is currently down by approximately 50,000 jobs, or 3.5%. Creighton’s monthly survey results indicate that the region is adding jobs and economic activity at a healthy pace, and that growth will remain healthy for the first half of 2021,” said Ernie Goss, PhD, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group and the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics in the Heider College of Business. Go here for more from Dr. Goss.
