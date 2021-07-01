Mid-America Wholesale Prices Soar to Another Record High

(KFOR NEWS July 1, 2021) Since declining to a record low in April of last year, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, moved above growth neutral for 13 of the last 14 months.
The Business Conditions Index, which uses the identical methodology as the national ISM, ranges between 0 and 100, climbed to a very strong 73.5 from May’s 72.3. However, as in previous months, manufacturing supply managers report that labor shortages and supply bottlenecks continue to restrain growth.
Nine of 10 supply managers reported increases in supply bottlenecks, or delays, for June.
“Creighton’s monthly survey results indicate that the region is adding manufacturing business activity at a very healthy pace, and that growth will remain strong with the overall regional economy returning to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022,” said Ernie Goss, PhD, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group and the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics in the Heider College of Business.
June Survey Highlights:
