Mid-American Business Index Shows Continued Growth
creighton.edu
(KFOR NEWS October 1, 2020) For the 4th consecutive month, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, remained in growth range, while worker shortages are being reported by 40% of supply managers.
The regional Business Conditions Index for Nebraska and 8 other Midwest states, expanded to its highest level in more than 2 years. 4 of 5 supply managers reported their firms were experiencing difficulty finding and hiring qualified workers.
Approximately 63% of supply managers reported shipping bottlenecks and difficulties in receiving materials and transporting output.
Business confidence remains very healthy.
