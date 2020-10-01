      Weather Alert

Mid-American Business Index Shows Continued Growth

Oct 1, 2020 @ 4:19am
creighton.edu

(KFOR NEWS  October 1, 2020)  For the 4th consecutive month, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, remained in growth range, while worker shortages are being reported by 40% of supply managers.

The regional Business Conditions Index for Nebraska and 8 other Midwest states, expanded to its highest level in more than 2 years. 4 of 5 supply managers reported their firms were experiencing difficulty finding and hiring qualified workers.

Approximately 63% of supply managers reported shipping bottlenecks and difficulties in receiving materials and transporting output.

Business confidence remains very healthy.

READ MORE:   Governor: Nebraska Ballots Will Be Secure