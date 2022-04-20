Minibikes Stolen From Southeast Lincoln Retailer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–Lincoln Police are investigating a theft reported on Tuesday at the Tractor Supply Company near 91st and Highway 2, where an employee reported that three black Coleman X3 196cc minibikes were stolen from a fenced area.
According to Captain Todd Kocian, it appears the unknown person or persons had cut an opening into the chain-link fence and removed the minibikes. Damage to the fence is estimated at $200 and the total loss of the minibikes is close to $2,700.
If you have information on this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.