Minnesota Is Helping Nebraska’s Flood Fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an emergency executive order to provide aerial assistance to flood-stricken Nebraska. The order came after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts requested Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter support. Minnesota sent one CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 10 personnel to support flood response operations in Nebraska on Wednesday morning. Minnesota Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen says in a statement that the emergency executive order will remain in effect until the emergency flood conditions in Nebraska ease. Snowmelt and rainfall have led to massive flooding this month in the Midwest, especially in Nebraska, southwestern Iowa and northwestern Missouri.

