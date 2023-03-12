KEARNEY–(KFOR Mar. 12)–An elderly Aurora couple, who had been missing since mid-January, was found deceased on Saturday afternoon inside a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road about 11 miles northeast of Kearney.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says found the vehicle where Robert and Loveda Proctor were identified through a preliminary investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

Autopsies will be done, according to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

The Proctors were reported missing after they were seen in the Grand Island area on January 11 and early on January 12 at a gas station in Hastings. An endangered missing persons advisory was then issued before being called off days later.

Bob Proctor was 89-years-old, and Loveda Proctor was 92-years-old.