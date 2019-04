A 15 year old Columbus girl is missing this morning (Wednesday). A Facebook post from Columbus Police says Desiree Mausbach was last seen early Monday morning in Columbus. Authorities are asking anyone who has information or has seen Mausbach to call the Columbus Police Department at 402-564-3201 or the Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

READ MORE: Lincoln Diocese promotes vigilance against child sexual assaults