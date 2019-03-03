Missing Crete Woman’s Body Found

A woman’s body was found in Crete Saturday morning.

According to Crete Police, a missing persons report was issued for 20-year-old Ashley Sandoval on Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m. after Sandoval’s mother contacted authorities.

Police went to Sandoval’s mother’s house and asked about Sandoval’s disappearance, leaving the house around 11:54 a.m.

According to Steve Hensel, Crete Police Chief, Sandoval was believed to have taken residence at the Crete Inn. As officers traveled to the Crete Inn, they spotted her body north of Highway 33 in an open field at 12:01 p.m and called for rescue.

Right now, investigators do not believe violence was involved.