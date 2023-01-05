Missing Inmate Back in Custody

Community Corrections Center – Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) Lincoln, NE – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Keith Duckett was taken into custody Tuesday evening and transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. He disappeared on December 16, 2022 when he failed to return to CCC-L from his job in the community.

Duckett’s sentence started on April 19, 2021. Duckett was sentenced to four to 10 years on charges out of Douglas County that include third degree domestic assault, theft and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He has a tentative release date of November 21, 2025 and was previously scheduled to have a parole hearing in February 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

