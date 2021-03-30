Missing Inmate From CCC-Lincoln Back In Custody Following Standoff In Columbus
Eric Kluthe (Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Corrections)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 30)–Authorities say an inmate who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln or his job from a lunch break last Thursday is now back in custody.
Following a 3-and-a-half hour standoff inside a Columbus home on Monday night, 37-year-old Eric Kluthe was taken in peacefully. The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln allows inmates to participate in work, school or religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Kluthe has been serving a sentence for third-degree assault and strangulation in Platte County. He was set to be released on June 23.