Missing Inmate In Custody

Seth Straub

(KFOR NEWS October 14, 2022) An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) just over three months ago, is back in custody.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office arrested Seth Straub on Thursday. Straub disappeared on July 1. He failed to return to the facility from his job in the community. Straub’s sentence started on April 6, 2021. He was sentenced three to five years on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition out of Hitchcock County. Straub has a tentative release date of July 19, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

