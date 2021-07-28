Missing Lincoln Girl Sought

Lincoln, NE (July 28, 2021) Lincoln Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing girl. 12-year-old Natalie Davis was last seen this morning, around 8:30 am in the 3700 block of San Mateo Lane (just west of 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Pine Lake Road).
She is a white female, 5’1” tall, 105 lbs., brown hair, and eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, pink shorts, and pink sandels carrying a large black and white purse.
If you’ve seen her, or have any information on her whereabouts, Police are asking that you call 402-441-6000.