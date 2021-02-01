      Weather Alert

Missing Weeping Water Woman

Feb 1, 2021 @ 12:42pm
courtesy 1/11 NOW

(KFOR NEWS  February 1, 2021)  The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen this past Wednesday.

CCSO says 48-year-old, Amber Tjaden of Weeping Water was reported missing by family Thursday morning.  The Sheriff’s Office says Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 Black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20-T628.

They’re asking anyone with knowledge of Tjaden’s whereabouts, or anyone who see’s her vehicle, to call authorities immediately.

READ MORE:   COVID-19 Death In Lincoln Now At 198; Risk Dial Still At Orange Level