MMI Director Named to Special Olympics International Board
Special Olympics International announced earlier this month that Karoly Mirnics, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Munroe-Meyer Institute, will join the Special Olympics International Board of Directors.
Dr. Mirnics is the Hattie B. Munroe Professor of Psychiatry, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Pharmacology and Experimental Neuroscience at UNMC. He is a leader in innovation and medicine, as is best demonstrated by his vast list of accomplishments.
He has devoted much of his career to understanding the molecular mechanisms that lead to neurodevelopmental disorders, with particular emphasis on investigating the effects of interactions between genes and the environment on the developing brain.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Dr. Karoly Mirnics to our board of directors,” said Mary Davis, Special Olympics CEO. “He is more than a distinguished physician. He is committed to challenging the status quo, a key element for creating an inclusive and welcoming world for everyone.”
“Special Olympics is an amazing organization — they care, improve lives, and build inclusive futures,” Dr. Mirnics said. “It is a pleasure, privilege and honor to serve.”
UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., said, “Special Olympics is a positive force worldwide in the lives of many people with disabilities and complex health needs. Dr. Mirnics’ career-long commitment to transforming the lives of these individuals, their families, and their communities makes him a perfect choice to take on this leadership role.
“I, as well as all his colleagues at the Munroe-Meyer Institute and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, expect him to do great things as part of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors and also are honored to know that he has been selected for this critically important service.”
