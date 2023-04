A Lincoln firefighter is on the roof of a home near 20th and Groveland on Monday afternoon, ensuring everything is knocked down following a fire that damaged the house and detached garage. (Photo Courtesy of Tim Bob Kitsmiller/AlphaMedia USA Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 3)–A fire at a north Lincoln home Monday afternoon did considerable damage to the home and detached garage. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the scene in the 1800 block of Groveland Street, where smoke could be seen from far away. One person was able to escape. No injuries to report, while the exact dollar amount of damage, plus the cause of the fire are still under investigation.