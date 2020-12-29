      Weather Alert

Monday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

Dec 29, 2020 @ 7:36am

Boys

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Grand Island 71, Lincoln High 44

Kearney 71, Fremont 46

Lincoln East 62, Norfolk 55

Lincoln Northeast 67, Columbus 51

Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Centennial 38, Wilber-Clatonia 37

Oakland-Craig 52, Malcolm 50

 

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Norris 49, Lincoln Christian 37

Waverly 73, South Sioux City 21

 

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Pool A

Conestoga 73, Johnson-Brock 48

Falls City 47, Lewiston 29

Pool B

Raymond Central 65, Weeping Water 44

Sterling 46, Dorchester 29

Girls

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Kearney 58, Lincoln Southeast 36

Lincoln High 74, Grand Island 20

Lincoln North Star 49, Lincoln Northeast 37

Norfolk 51, Columbus 22

Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 22

Malcolm 59, Oakland-Craig 40

 

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 45

Waverly 57, South Sioux City 42

 

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Pool A

Falls City 56, Lewiston 37

Pool B

Sterling 42, Dorchester 32

Weeping Water 51, Raymond Central 29