Monday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores
Boys
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Grand Island 71, Lincoln High 44
Kearney 71, Fremont 46
Lincoln East 62, Norfolk 55
Lincoln Northeast 67, Columbus 51
Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Centennial 38, Wilber-Clatonia 37
Oakland-Craig 52, Malcolm 50
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Norris 49, Lincoln Christian 37
Waverly 73, South Sioux City 21
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Pool A
Conestoga 73, Johnson-Brock 48
Falls City 47, Lewiston 29
Pool B
Raymond Central 65, Weeping Water 44
Sterling 46, Dorchester 29
Girls
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Kearney 58, Lincoln Southeast 36
Lincoln High 74, Grand Island 20
Lincoln North Star 49, Lincoln Northeast 37
Norfolk 51, Columbus 22
Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 22
Malcolm 59, Oakland-Craig 40
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 45
Waverly 57, South Sioux City 42
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Pool A
Falls City 56, Lewiston 37
Pool B
Sterling 42, Dorchester 32
Weeping Water 51, Raymond Central 29