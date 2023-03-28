Monday High School Baseball Scoreboard
March 28, 2023 7:40AM CDT
Lincoln Northeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Grand Island 5, Lincoln East 0
Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 1
Norris 18, Lincoln Pius X 7
Elkhorn 9, Waverly 6
Malcolm 12, Ralston 2
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 8, Lincoln Christian 4
Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Burke 4
Gretna 2, Creighton Prep 1
Millard West 7, Bellevue East 1
Omaha Gross 12, South Sioux City 2
Papillion-LaVista 12, Omaha Northwest 11
Platteview 6, Bennington 2
Plattsmouth 7, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 3
Seward 11, Beatrice 3