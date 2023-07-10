Monday Morning Fire Damaged Second Level Unit at Southeast Lincoln Apartment Building

A Lincoln Fire and Rescue ladder truck sits outside the Lake Park apartments near 56th and Pioneers, after a fire damaged a second floor unit on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–A Monday morning fire at the Lake Park Apartments near of 56th and Pioneers prompted residents to evacuate and thankfully, no one was hurt.

LFR spokesperson MJ Liermann told KFOR News at the scene the fire was found in the bedroom of a second floor unit. The fire was contained to that unit and didn’t spread. Smoke damage was reported throughout the second floor, while water damage was reported on the first floor of the southern wing.

What caused the fire and the total amount of damage done was still under investigation, as of noon Monday. People living in the unit where the fire happened are getting assistance from the Red Cross in relocation efforts.