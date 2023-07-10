KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Monday Morning Fire Damaged Second Level Unit at Southeast Lincoln Apartment Building

July 10, 2023 12:55PM CDT
A Lincoln Fire and Rescue ladder truck sits outside the Lake Park apartments near 56th and Pioneers, after a fire damaged a second floor unit on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–A Monday morning fire at the Lake Park Apartments near of 56th and Pioneers prompted residents to evacuate and thankfully, no one was hurt.

LFR spokesperson MJ Liermann told KFOR News at the scene the fire was found in the bedroom of a second floor unit. The fire was contained to that unit and didn’t spread. Smoke damage was reported throughout the second floor, while water damage was reported on the first floor of the southern wing.

The south side of the western win of the Lake Side apartments near 56th and Pioneers after Lincoln Fire and Rescue put out a fire inside a second floor unit. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

What caused the fire and the total amount of damage done was still under investigation, as of noon Monday.  People living in the unit where the fire happened are getting assistance from the Red Cross in relocation efforts.

