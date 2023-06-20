Monday Morning Fire Damages Restaurant Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 19)–Damage estimates are around $500,000 from a fire early Monday morning at the Cielito Mexican Restaurant off of 1st and “O” Street.

According to a news release from Lincoln Fire and Rescue, crews arrived to heavy black smoke pouring out the front door. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire was contained to the restaurant itself, but there is smoke damage to other units in the strip mall.

There were no reports of any injuries.