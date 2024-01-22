Monday Morning Fire Damages Waverly Home

The scene of a house fire in the area of 149th and Castlewood in Waverly early on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Courtesy of Ryan Swanigan/10-11 News)

WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 22)–A 53-year-old mother and her 24-year-old son escaped their burning house in Waverly without being hurt early Monday.

The fire happened at a home north of 149th and Castlewood, shortly after 4am, according to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The assessed value of the house is at $350,000 and the loss doesn’t include the contents.

Houchin says the fire has been ruled accidental, but the official cause is under investigation.

