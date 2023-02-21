Monday Night Crash in Central Lincoln Injures Two People, Damages Eyeglasses Shop

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–A collision late Monday night at 56th and “O” involved three vehicles, one of which ended up into the front of Eyeglass World and caused $75,000 in damage to the building.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a westbound Nissan Maxima violated a traffic light and hit a southbound GMC Acadia, before the Nissan hit a Honda CRV that was stopped in the eastbound lanes. The Nissan ended up in the front of Eyeglass World. Drivers of the Nissan and GMC were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was cited for violating a traffic signal.