Monday Prep Boys Sub-District Basketball Scores

Class B
Subdistrict B-1
Platteview 68, Nebraska City 28
Plattsmouth 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 42
Subdistrict B-2
Elkhorn Mount Michael 73, Elkhorn 70, 2OT
Omaha Skutt Catholic 93, Ralston 58
Subdistrict B-3
Bennington 86, South Sioux City 55
Omaha Roncalli 67, Blair 64
Subdistrict B-4
Lincoln Pius X 74, Beatrice 51
Norris 47, Waverly 43
Subdistrict B-5
Crete 59, Columbus 45
Seward 41, Schuyler 17
Subdistrict B-6
Aurora 69, Grand Island Northwest 43
York 58, Hastings 33
Subdistrict B-7
Lexington 55, North Platte 39
McCook 38, Holdrege 37
Subdistrict B-8
Alliance 76, Sidney 45
Scottsbluff 51, Gering 50
Class C-1
Subdistrict C1-2
Raymond Central 73, Fillmore Central 48
Subdistrict C1-3
Conestoga 59, Louisville 53