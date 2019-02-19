Monday Prep Boys Sub-District Basketball Scores

Class B

Subdistrict B-1

Platteview 68, Nebraska City 28

Plattsmouth 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 42

Subdistrict B-2

Elkhorn Mount Michael 73, Elkhorn 70, 2OT

Omaha Skutt Catholic 93, Ralston 58

Subdistrict B-3

Bennington 86, South Sioux City 55

Omaha Roncalli 67, Blair 64

Subdistrict B-4

Lincoln Pius X 74, Beatrice 51

Norris 47, Waverly 43

Subdistrict B-5

Crete 59, Columbus 45

Seward 41, Schuyler 17

Subdistrict B-6

Aurora 69, Grand Island Northwest 43

York 58, Hastings 33

Subdistrict B-7

Lexington 55, North Platte 39

McCook 38, Holdrege 37

Subdistrict B-8

Alliance 76, Sidney 45

Scottsbluff 51, Gering 50

Class C-1

Subdistrict C1-2

Raymond Central 73, Fillmore Central 48

Subdistrict C1-3

Conestoga 59, Louisville 53

 

