Monday’s Girls Sub-District Basketball Scoreboard

Feb 18, 2020 @ 10:38am

 

GIRLS

Class B

Subdistrict B-1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Ralston 38

Subdistrict B-2

Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 24

Subdistrict B-3

Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32

Subdistrict B-4

Blair 49, Schuyler 8

Subdistrict B-5

Beatrice 42, Norris 30

Crete 49, Seward 22

Subdistrict B-6

Grand Island Northwest 66, Aurora 45

York 51, Hastings 40

Subdistrict B-7

Holdrege 38, Lexington 31

Subdistrict B-8

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 43

Sidney 59, Alliance 23

Class C-1

 

Subdistrict C1-5

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Raymond Central 24

Subdistrict C1-6

Falls City 50, Wilber-Clatonia 18

 

 