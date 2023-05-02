Monday’s High School Baseball Scoreboard
Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln Northeast 12
Omaha Skutt 11, Lincoln Pius X 2
Norris 8, Elkhorn North 7, 8 innings
Malcolm 15, Wayne 7, 8 innings
Waverly 10, Omaha Gross 9
Blair 13, Lincoln Northwest 1
Plattsmouth 14, Lincoln Christian 5
Wahoo High/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 7, Platteview 6 in 11 innings.
Bellevue East 18, Omaha Benson 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 9, Elkhorn 3
Creighton Prep 7, Omaha Burke 5
Elkhorn South 8, Gretna 7
Grand Island 13, Columbus 2
Millard South 11, Omaha Westview 0
Millard West 13, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Omaha Central 12, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Northwest 24, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha South 6, Omaha North 4
Omaha Westside 2, Bellevue West 1
Papillion-LaVista 20, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Ralston 10, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 8