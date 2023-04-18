Monday’s High School Baseball Scoreboard
April 17, 2023 8:48PM CDT
Lincoln East 8, Papillion-LaVista 5
Lincoln North Star 11, Hastings 9
Lincoln Northeast 14, Lincoln High 3 in 5 innings.
Lincoln Pius X 9, Creighton Prep 5
Elkhorn 10, Lincoln Northwest 5
Elkhorn South 6, Norris 3, 10 innings.
Plattsmouth 5, Malcolm 2
Waverly 10, Elkhorn Mount Michael 9
Elkhorn North 1, Bennington 0
Millard South 8, Millard West 6
Omaha Burke 5, Fremont 4
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 6, Omaha Central 5
Omaha Westside 13, Omaha Westview 3
Platteview 4, Wayne 2
Seward 8, Crete 4
Gretna 7, Omaha Northwest 1
Kearney 4, Millard North 2
Auburn 22, Omaha Benson 2
Blair 10, Omaha Gross Catholic 2