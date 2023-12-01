More Charges Filed Against Man Shot by LPD Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 1)–The man shot by a Lincoln Police officer November 21 outside the Microtel Inn and Suites near 27th and Fairfield is facing more charges.

On Friday, Police said 35-year-old Garrett Hanika was cited for five charges, including felony theft and possession of a stolen firearm. Hanika was wanted on a federal warrant and was stopped by Officer Nicholas Vest, when Hanika backed his Jeep into a police cruiser twice and drove toward Vest, who fired two shots and struck Hanika.

After being medically cleared, Hanika was put in jail, where he’s being held on $250,000 bond.