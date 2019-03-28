More County Bridges Closed

After inspection, two more bridges in Lancaster County will be closed.

County Bridge Q-110 (Pine Lake Road between S 120th Street and S 134th Street) and County Bridge Y-74 (S 148th Street between Pella Road and Firth Road) have been determined to be unsafe for the traveling public and are being closed immediately.

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer or call 402-441-7681.

