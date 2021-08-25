More Covid 19 Deaths, Cases In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2021) Covid 19 claimed two lives in Lincoln Wednesday. They included a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 80s who were both hospitalized. One of the two was vaccinated, one was unvaccinated. The Pandemic Death Toll now stands at 264. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also confirmed 264 new cases of the virus.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SUPPLIED BY THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 88 with 68 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 20 from other communities (5 on ventilators)
Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective August 26 through September 30 and includes a mask mandate for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
Vaccinations: The delta variant is driving the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Lancaster County. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from: