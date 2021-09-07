More Covid 19 Deaths In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (September 9, 2021) Three more deaths from Covid 19 have occurred in Lancaster County, according to the City-County Health Department’s Tuesday report. They included a man in his 40s who was not hospitalized and unvaccinated, a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated and a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. To date, the Pandemic has claimed 276 lives in Lancaster County.
Tuesday’s report included 274 new cases of the virus over the Labor Day Weekend. They included 139 Saturday, 76 Sunday, and 59 Monday. 159 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, just moments after Health Director Pat Lopez had expressed optimism about a possible peak in the number of cases. Lopez said the seven day average number of new daily cases had reached 136 by the end of August, but had dropped to 127 in the past week.
The Covid-19 Risk Dial remains in the mid-orange category for the coming week, indicating a high risk of spread.
In her weekly briefing today, Lopez said that vaccination and masking remain the best defense against the virus. She added that the number of deaths, and 500 cases among children in the past month demonstrate the need to make sure that young people also wear masks while in public places, such as in school.
