More Covid 19 Deaths Reported In Lincoln
courtesy of 1011Now
Lincoln, NE (October 28, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that two residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 45. They were a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who was at a long term care facility. On behalf of the City, Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to their families and friends.
The Health Department reported 92 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 9,164, and the 15 day average of new daily cases to 97.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 3,964 to 4,024
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 9.1 percent
- State – up from 11.3 percent to 11.5 percent
- National – remains at 7.6 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 62 with 36 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (five on ventilators).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.
- Work from home when possible.
- Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.
- Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.
- Avoid large gatherings.
- Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.
- Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.